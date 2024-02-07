AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 2,788 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 15.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 80.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 12.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,662,000 after purchasing an additional 127,695 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $5,907,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 511,825 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

Essential Utilities Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:WTRG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.62. The company had a trading volume of 493,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,317. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.49. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $411.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.307 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.33%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

