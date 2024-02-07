AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 4,290 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,290 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 30.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 327.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

Ferrari Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE RACE traded up $4.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $383.39. The stock had a trading volume of 128,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,443. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $252.17 and a fifty-two week high of $391.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $350.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. HSBC downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.00.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

