AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 7,455 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,455 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $2.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.26. 1,022,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,776,201. The company has a market cap of $83.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.94. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.08 and a 52-week high of $276.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Melius upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.70, for a total value of $433,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,507,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.70, for a total transaction of $433,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,507,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.27, for a total transaction of $4,125,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,139.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 207,114 shares of company stock valued at $47,813,989. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

