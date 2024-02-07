AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 10,070.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,495,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Etsy by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,021,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $678,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,378 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Etsy by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,649,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $235,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,811 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,663,000 after purchasing an additional 950,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,563,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,861,000 after acquiring an additional 558,757 shares during the period. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Trading Down 1.4 %

ETSY stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.77. The stock had a trading volume of 967,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,175,097. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.20 and a 52 week high of $145.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 2.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ETSY. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Etsy from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.96.

Etsy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

