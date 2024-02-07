AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,362 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hubbell by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Hubbell by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Hubbell by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hubbell by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,421,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Hubbell by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBB traded up $5.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $356.15. 136,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $219.77 and a one year high of $356.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $324.41 and its 200 day moving average is $311.61.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $4,716,051.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at $18,286,130.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $4,716,051.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,286,130.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.74, for a total value of $387,308.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,090.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,378 shares of company stock valued at $10,371,735 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HUBB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.00.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

