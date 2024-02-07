Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($1.19) Per Share (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.19) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.06). The consensus estimate for Alpine Immune Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.12) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.50) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.83) EPS.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 185.10% and a negative return on equity of 33.53%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALPN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Immune Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of ALPN stock opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.98.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,810,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 46.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,281,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,456,000 after buying an additional 728,772 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 78.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after buying an additional 493,027 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter worth $2,442,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 234,246 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 181,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $3,622,700.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 406,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,115,915.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 8,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $137,784.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,545.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 181,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $3,622,700.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 406,609 shares in the company, valued at $8,115,915.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 315,182 shares of company stock worth $6,162,851 in the last 90 days. 42.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

