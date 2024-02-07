Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from C$20.00 to C$18.50. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Altius Minerals traded as low as C$16.87 and last traded at C$17.00, with a volume of 7570 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$17.03.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Laurentian raised shares of Altius Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.00.

Altius Minerals Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$798.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$17.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.25 million. Altius Minerals had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 3.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.346 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altius Minerals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

