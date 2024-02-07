Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 56.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MO traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.23. 2,374,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,108,270. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The stock has a market cap of $71.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.11.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 243.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

