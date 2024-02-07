Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stake Lifted by Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,792 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.29. 3,281,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,142,113. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 243.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

