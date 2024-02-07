ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Trading Down 6.1%

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.66 and last traded at $14.69. Approximately 92,408 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 286,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALXO shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ALX Oncology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.07.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Stock Down 4.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $747.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average of $8.86.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.38). Research analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Shelly Pinto sold 2,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $36,951.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,837.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALX Oncology

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 50,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 2.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 146,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 68.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

About ALX Oncology

(Get Free Report)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents for treatment of various oncology indications, including myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, gastric/gastroesophageal junction, and breast cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.