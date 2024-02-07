AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Sell” from Brokerages

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.75.

AMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm raised their target price on AMC Entertainment to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. B. Riley cut their target price on AMC Entertainment from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Shares of AMC opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.41. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $85.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.64.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.00) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 418.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,635,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126,916 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,757,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,270,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,299 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,406,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 295.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,760,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,300 shares in the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

