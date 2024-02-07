Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.67-0.71 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.69. Amcor also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.670-0.710 EPS.

Amcor Trading Up 2.1 %

AMCR traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.37. The company had a trading volume of 7,242,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,041,876. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.39. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amcor

In other Amcor news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $96,350.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,527 shares in the company, valued at $493,228.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amcor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Amcor in the first quarter worth $1,703,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Amcor in the first quarter worth $147,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amcor by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,887,000 after purchasing an additional 358,145 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Amcor in the first quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Amcor by 9.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 75,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

