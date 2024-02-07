Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Amedisys Stock Performance

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $93.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.41. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $69.36 and a 1-year high of $106.01. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,334.29, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Amedisys by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Amedisys by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 40,871 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Amedisys by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,284 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Stories

