American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Announces $0.88 Quarterly Dividend

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

American Electric Power has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. American Electric Power has a payout ratio of 59.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American Electric Power to earn $5.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.4%.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP opened at $77.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.95. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The company has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on American Electric Power

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 15.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 219.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 54,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 37,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.