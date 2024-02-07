American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth about $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.39.

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,381 shares of company stock valued at $6,769,954 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXP traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.20. 633,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,454,015. The company has a market cap of $149.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.64. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $207.64.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

