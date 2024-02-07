American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

American Financial Group Stock Up 1.0 %

AFG opened at $119.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.61 and its 200 day moving average is $114.74. American Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $105.22 and a fifty-two week high of $139.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.78.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $49,368.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,759 shares of the company's stock, valued at $209,250.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 850 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $100,427.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,398.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,539 shares of company stock valued at $423,267. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $239,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $236,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.75.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

