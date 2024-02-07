AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.560-1.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AMETEK also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.700-6.850 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $166.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $131.52 and a 52 week high of $168.54.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AMETEK will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AME. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered shares of AMETEK from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $174.00.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,369,000 after buying an additional 463,926 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,215,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,356,541,000 after buying an additional 658,629 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,733,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,321,000 after buying an additional 105,377 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in AMETEK by 643.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,332,000 after buying an additional 3,421,558 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AMETEK by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,678,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,903,000 after buying an additional 1,774,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

