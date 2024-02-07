AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target Cut to $188.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $192.00 to $188.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on AMETEK from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.25.

AME stock traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $167.35. The company had a trading volume of 280,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,009. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $131.52 and a 1 year high of $168.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.21 and its 200 day moving average is $155.84. The company has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

