AMG National Trust Bank Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank owned about 1.58% of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the third quarter worth $14,380,000. Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 181,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 13,480 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the second quarter worth $444,000.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENZL traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.72. 3,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,369. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.77. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a twelve month low of $41.03 and a twelve month high of $52.08. The company has a market capitalization of $109.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.981 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47.

The iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (ENZL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI New Zeland IMI 25-50 index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of equity securities in the top 99% of the New Zealand equity market. ENZL was launched on Sep 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

