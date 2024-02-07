AMG National Trust Bank Buys New Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 97,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 125.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth about $45,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 27.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 25.8% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 8.6 %

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,178,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,823. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.93. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.71 and a beta of 1.77.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $776.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.