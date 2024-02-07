AMG National Trust Bank Cuts Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XRAY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,732,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $701,167,000 after buying an additional 297,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,495,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $381,324,000 after buying an additional 254,642 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,692,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $276,765,000 after buying an additional 205,096 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,802,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $306,476,000 after buying an additional 1,224,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,829,000 after buying an additional 2,497,773 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.44 per share, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,724.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.22.

XRAY stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.99. 402,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,889,067. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.01.

DENTSPLY SIRONA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to buy up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently -55.44%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

