AMG National Trust Bank Has $1.66 Million Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,895 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EME. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 0.9 %

EMCOR Group stock traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.03. The stock had a trading volume of 26,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,835. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.02. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.85 and a 12 month high of $239.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.28%.

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

