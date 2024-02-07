AMG National Trust Bank Has $1.86 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 35,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.85. 1,400,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,565,229. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $114.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.85.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

