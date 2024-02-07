AMG National Trust Bank Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windle Wealth LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Windle Wealth LLC now owns 25,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,899,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,578,299,000 after purchasing an additional 97,568 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.07. 104,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,576. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.06 and a 1 year high of $267.12. The firm has a market cap of $77.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $255.97 and its 200 day moving average is $244.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Insider Activity

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total transaction of $12,741,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,321,252.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.90.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

