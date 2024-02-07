AMG National Trust Bank Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,452 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Windle Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 2.7% in the third quarter. Windle Wealth LLC now owns 119,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 12.3% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 131,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after buying an additional 14,404 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 74.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 21,845 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Unilever by 2.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 6.7% in the third quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.43. 1,141,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,917,821. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.21.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

