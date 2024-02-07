AMG National Trust Bank Has $3.59 Million Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 244,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,095,000 after buying an additional 20,458 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Shares of SNY stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $47.14. 263,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,863,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.28. Sanofi has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $57.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.63.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

