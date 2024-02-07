AMG National Trust Bank Lowers Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its position in General Electric by 143.0% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. StockNews.com raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

General Electric Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.18. 1,032,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,938,183. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.91. General Electric has a 12-month low of $80.40 and a 12-month high of $138.83. The stock has a market cap of $150.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

