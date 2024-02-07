AMG National Trust Bank Sells 744 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

PHG stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.50. 443,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,955. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.15. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $24.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas cut Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

