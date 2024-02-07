AMG National Trust Bank Trims Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $502,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $269.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,801. The firm has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $195.29 and a twelve month high of $272.09.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on WTW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Further Reading

