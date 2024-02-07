Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Raised by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 284.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,347 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 44,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 923,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $248,101,000 after acquiring an additional 66,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Down 4.7 %

AMGN traded down $14.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $301.31. 4,510,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,748,983. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $293.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.50. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $329.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The company has a market cap of $161.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.95.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

