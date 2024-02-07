Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 18.900-20.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 20.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.4 billion-$33.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.7 billion. Amgen also updated its FY24 guidance to $18.90-20.30 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Argus upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $295.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amgen

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN traded down $13.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $302.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,570,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,553. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.50. Amgen has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $329.72. The stock has a market cap of $161.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 83,875.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after buying an additional 7,532,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,351,778,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Amgen by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,791,000 after buying an additional 1,806,456 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Amgen by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Amgen by 164.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,548,000 after purchasing an additional 832,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

