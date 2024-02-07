Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $18.90-20.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $19.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.4-33.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.71 billion. Amgen also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 18.900-20.300 EPS.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $14.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $301.41. 4,255,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,740,223. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72. The firm has a market cap of $161.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $293.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.50.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $295.95.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

