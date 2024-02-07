Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Amkor Technology’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amkor Technology updated its Q1 guidance to $0.03-0.19 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.030-0.190 EPS.

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $30.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.95. Amkor Technology has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $34.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This is an increase from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.23%.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $86,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,608. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $566,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,977.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,400 shares of company stock valued at $723,313 in the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Amkor Technology by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,142,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,752,000 after acquiring an additional 835,069 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,002,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,689,000 after purchasing an additional 132,938 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 1,757.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,221 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,484,000 after purchasing an additional 95,883 shares during the period. Finally, SW Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amkor Technology by 9.1% during the first quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,165,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMKR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

