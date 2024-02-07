AMMO (POWW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AMMO Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ POWW opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.61 million, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average is $2.18. AMMO has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AMMO by 9.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 204,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AMMO by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 700,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 418,345 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AMMO by 13.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 140,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMMO by 626.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMMO by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 19,208 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AMMO

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

