Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $104.36

Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $104.36 and last traded at $104.12, with a volume of 810717 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.11.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Stock Up 1.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $62.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APH. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 21,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its position in Amphenol by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 6,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amphenol

(Get Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.