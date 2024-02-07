Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Sets New 1-Year High at $64.81

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.81 and last traded at $64.65, with a volume of 59699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.23.
Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 2.3 %
The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify Cybersecurity ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000.
About Amplify Cybersecurity ETF
The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.
