Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Sets New 1-Year High at $64.81

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.81 and last traded at $64.65, with a volume of 59699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.23.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.01.

Get Amplify Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify Cybersecurity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000.

About Amplify Cybersecurity ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.