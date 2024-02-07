Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,257 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $284,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 33.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HACK opened at $63.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.01. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $64.61.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

