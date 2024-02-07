Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, CFO James M. Frates sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $44,352.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,531.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO James M. Frates sold 2,716 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $44,352.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,531.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 5,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $95,383.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,836,776 shares in the company, valued at $46,324,552.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,369 shares of company stock worth $185,656. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMLX opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -778.00, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of -0.77. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $38.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.33.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $102.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.95 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.