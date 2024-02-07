Analysts Issue Forecasts for New Gold Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of New Gold in a report issued on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.00 to $1.05 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.55.

New Gold Stock Up 2.4 %

NGD stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. New Gold has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $1.61. The company has a market cap of $893.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in New Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

