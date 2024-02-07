Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 7th (AEIS, AME, AMGN, ANET, ARCB, ATEN, AUDC, AZEK, CARR, CCK)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, February 7th:

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $108.00 to $97.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $192.00 to $188.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME)

had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $176.00 to $182.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $313.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $303.00 to $329.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $310.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its target price raised by Stephens from $165.00 to $205.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $141.00 to $178.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) had its target price raised by BWS Financial from $15.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $10.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its target price raised by Stephens from $40.00 to $50.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $49.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $57.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $60.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $78.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $159.00 to $165.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $175.00 to $185.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $190.00 to $200.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $170.00 to $185.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $150.00 to $160.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $2,650.00 to $2,750.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $260.00 to $272.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $90.00 to $100.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $85.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $38.00 to $46.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $88.00 to $85.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $83.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $80.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $72.00 to $85.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $58.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $106.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $85.00 to $95.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $95.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $144.00 to $158.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $140.00 to $150.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $63.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $25.00 to $29.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $196.00 to $193.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $71.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $55.00 to $80.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $70.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $75.00 to $86.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $60.00 to $70.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $65.00 to $85.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) had its price target trimmed by Roth Mkm from $3.25 to $2.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $94.00 to $96.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $76.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $106.00 to $111.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $34.00 to $38.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $38.00 to $42.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $31.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $225.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $161.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $92.00 to $108.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $103.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $14.50 to $13.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $134.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $470.00 to $480.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $430.00 to $434.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $710.00 to $865.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $72.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $240.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $250.00 to $270.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $220.00 to $225.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $200.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $91.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $106.00 to $104.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $105.00 to $110.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $12.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $14.00 to $13.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $16.00 to $8.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $47.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $36.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $75.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $73.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $20.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $13.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $9.50 to $12.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $11.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $20.00 to $24.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $300.00 to $315.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $280.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $255.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $32.00 to $33.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $50.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $56.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its price target raised by Stephens from $60.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $5.00 to $12.00. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $14.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $16.50 to $15.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $45.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $42.00 to $40.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $40.00 to $43.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $288.00 to $320.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) had its target price increased by Roth Mkm from $275.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 80 ($1.00) to GBX 450 ($5.64). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

