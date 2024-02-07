Analysts Set goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) PT at C$173.88

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$176.56.

GSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cormark boosted their price target on goeasy from C$185.00 to C$193.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Desjardins upped their price objective on goeasy from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on goeasy from C$145.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. CIBC cut goeasy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on goeasy from C$177.00 to C$187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

In other news, Director David Ingram sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.50, for a total value of C$387,600.00. Company insiders own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

goeasy stock opened at C$153.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$155.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$132.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.60, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 27.82. The stock has a market cap of C$2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.01. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$87.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$168.79.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.43 by C$0.38. goeasy had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 28.45%. The business had revenue of C$321.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$320.67 million. As a group, analysts expect that goeasy will post 16.7156153 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.41%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

