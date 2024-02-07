Analysts Set Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target at $134.69

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.69.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,225,876.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,472.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,225,876.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,472.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,457 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $205,131.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 270,631 shares of company stock valued at $35,043,864 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $142.96 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $89.04 and a 12-month high of $143.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

