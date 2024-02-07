Analysts Set Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) PT at $116.10

Shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.91.

RVTY has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Revvity in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Revvity Stock Performance

NYSE RVTY opened at $104.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.77. Revvity has a 1 year low of $79.50 and a 1 year high of $144.50.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter. Revvity had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Revvity will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Revvity’s payout ratio is 5.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revvity

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVTY. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the third quarter valued at about $1,579,487,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Revvity in the fourth quarter worth about $108,353,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Revvity in the fourth quarter worth about $80,818,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Revvity in the fourth quarter worth about $42,434,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Revvity in the fourth quarter worth about $33,568,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

