Analyzing Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) and Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF)

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) and Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.6% of Pixelworks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of Infineon Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Pixelworks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Pixelworks and Infineon Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pixelworks 0 0 1 0 3.00 Infineon Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Pixelworks currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.89%. Given Pixelworks’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pixelworks is more favorable than Infineon Technologies.

This table compares Pixelworks and Infineon Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pixelworks $70.15 million 1.76 -$16.03 million ($0.44) -4.91 Infineon Technologies N/A N/A N/A $0.48 74.72

Infineon Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pixelworks. Pixelworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Infineon Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pixelworks and Infineon Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pixelworks -43.13% -54.59% -23.35% Infineon Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Infineon Technologies beats Pixelworks on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, over-the-air, cinema, and business and education markets. The company provides image processor integrated circuits, including embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits, for mobile devices; and transcoder integrated circuits which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs. Pixelworks, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Portland, Oregon.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products. The company's Green Industrial Power segment provides bare dies, discrete IGBTs, and driver ICs; SiC diodes, MOSFETs, and modules; and IGBT modules for home appliances, industrial drives, industrial power supplies, industrial robotics, industrial vehicles, and traction, as well as for energy generation, storage, and transmission. Its Power & Sensor Systems segment offers chips for gas and pressure sensors, and MEMS microphones; 3D ToF sensors; control ICs; discrete low-, mid-, and high-voltage power MOSFET; customized chips; GaN power switches; GPS low-noise amplifiers; low-voltage and high-voltage driver ICs; radar sensor ICs; RF antenna switches and power transistors; transient voltage suppressor diodes; SiC diode and MOSFETs; and USB controllers for use in audio amplifiers, automotive electronics, BLDC motors, cellular communications infrastructure, electric vehicle charging stations, human machine interaction, IoT, LED and conventional lighting systems, microinverter, mobile devices, power management, and special applications. The company's Connected Secure Systems segment provides connectivity solutions, embedded security controllers, microcontrollers, and security controllers for authentication, automotive, consumer electronics, government identification document, IoT, mobile communication, payment system, ticketing, access control, and computing applications. Infineon Technologies AG was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Neubiberg, Germany.

