Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.62% from the stock’s previous close.
Anglo American Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of AAUKF stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $20.91 and a 12-month high of $39.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.21 and a 200 day moving average of $26.07.
About Anglo American
