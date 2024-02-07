Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2024

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKFGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Anglo American Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of AAUKF stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $20.91 and a 12-month high of $39.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.21 and a 200 day moving average of $26.07.

About Anglo American

(Get Free Report)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Stock Target Advisor logo

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.