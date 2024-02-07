Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Anglo American Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of AAUKF stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $20.91 and a 12-month high of $39.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.21 and a 200 day moving average of $26.07.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

