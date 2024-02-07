Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $5.74 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for AON in a report issued on Monday, February 5th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.70. The consensus estimate for AON’s current full-year earnings is $16.20 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for AON’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AON. TD Cowen began coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.93.

NYSE:AON opened at $300.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $304.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.27. AON has a 1 year low of $280.89 and a 1 year high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.89 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

