APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,909 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.13% of APi Group worth $8,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in APi Group by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 52,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in APi Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Get APi Group alerts:

APi Group Trading Up 0.8 %

APG opened at $33.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.05. APi Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on APG shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of APi Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of APi Group in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, APi Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

View Our Latest Report on APG

About APi Group

(Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.