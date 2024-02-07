Apollo Currency 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.00 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $778,854.84 and $1.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00081005 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00027877 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00021771 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006477 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006352 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

