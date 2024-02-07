Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aramark had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Aramark updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.510-1.570 EPS.

Aramark Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ARMK traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.92. The stock had a trading volume of 897,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,422. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.19.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.84%.

In other news, COO Marc A. Bruno sold 27,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $743,666.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 225,653 shares in the company, valued at $6,018,165.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 5.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 35.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 2.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 15.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 4.5% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Aramark in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Aramark from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Aramark from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aramark in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.30.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

