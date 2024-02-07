Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.510-1.570 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARMK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Aramark from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Aramark from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Aramark from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aramark in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Aramark in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.30.

Shares of ARMK opened at $29.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.19. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.84%.

In other news, COO Marc A. Bruno sold 27,884 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $743,666.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 225,653 shares in the company, valued at $6,018,165.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARMK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aramark by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Aramark by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

